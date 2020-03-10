Hong Kong stocks sharply up at break

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares rallied Tuesday morning to claw back some of the previous day's steep losses, with energy firms getting some much-needed support from a spike in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.

81 percent, or 454.22 points, to 25,494.68 by the break.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.62 percent, or 18.25 points, to 2,961.54, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.53 percent, or 9.70 points, to 1,852.36.