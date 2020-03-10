UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Sharply Up At Break

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 09:30 AM

Hong Kong stocks sharply up at break

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares rallied Tuesday morning to claw back some of the previous day's steep losses, with energy firms getting some much-needed support from a spike in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.

81 percent, or 454.22 points, to 25,494.68 by the break.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.62 percent, or 18.25 points, to 2,961.54, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.53 percent, or 9.70 points, to 1,852.36.

Related Topics

Exchange China Oil Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

8 hours ago

WHO says threat of coronavirus pandemic ‘very re ..

8 hours ago

UN Assistant Chief for Humanitarian Affairs Schedu ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister to launch 'Data4Pakistan' portal on ..

10 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns attack on Sudanese Prime Min ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.