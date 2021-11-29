Hong Kong stocks sink at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Shares in Hong Kong and mainland China opened with more losses Monday morning to extend a sell-off across world markets fuelled by fears about the new Omicron variant.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.

71 percent, or 170.03 points, to 23,910.49.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.99 percent, or 35.42 points, to 3,528.67, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 1.10 percent, or 27.67 points, to 2,479.48.