Hong Kong, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks tumbled more than one percent on Wednesday morning after Donald Trump threw a spanner in the China trade talks by suggesting an agreement could be delayed until after next year's elections.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.19 percent, or 313.53 points, to 26,077.77 by the break.