Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended the morning with small gains on Wednesday as China-US trade hopes are offset by concerns about a lack of detail on the talks, while Alibaba built on the previous day's debut to rally again.

The Hang Seng index added 0.05 percent, or 12.38 points, to 26,926.30.