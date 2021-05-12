Hong Kong stocks slightly higher at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened Wednesday with small gains following three days of losses, with attention on the release of US inflation data.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.21 percent, or 60.11 points, to 28,073.92.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.35 percent, or 12.09 points, to 3,429.75, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.36 percent, or 8.19 points, to 2,243.77.