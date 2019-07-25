Hong Kong stocks slightly higher at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares opened slightly higher Thursday as investors tracked earnings reports following a lacklustre day on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.18 percent, or 51.45 points, to 28,575.49.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.09 points lower at 2,923.19. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged down 0.01 percent, or 0.14 points, to open at 1,562.83.