Hong Kong Stocks Slightly Higher At Open

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong stocks slightly higher at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks edged up slightly in the first few minutes of trade Tuesday, extending gains to a fourth day, after China and the US reached a mini trade agreement.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

20 percent, or 52.44 points, to 26,574.29.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.07 percent, or 2.22 points, to 3,005.66 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.33 percent, or 5.46 points, to 1,654.87.

