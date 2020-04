(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares went into the break slightly lower on Thursday following a steep drop on Wall Street on virus worries, though investors managed to pare most of the market's earlier losses.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.09 percent, or 20.77 points to 23,065.02.