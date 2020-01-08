Hong Kong stocks slump in opening trade

Hong Kong, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares opened sharply down Wednesday morning, as middle East tensions dramatically escalated with Iran launching a missile attack.

The Hang Seng Index was down 1.26 percent, or 356.

22 points, at 27,965.84 shortly after the open.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.34 percent, or 10.56 points, to open at 3,094.24.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.46 percent, or 8.25 points, to open at 1,783.60.