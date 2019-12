Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks rallied more than two percent Friday morning after reports said China and the US had agreed on a trade deal that will see Washington cancel fresh tariffs planned for this weekend and reduce others already in place.

The Hang Seng index surged 2.06 percent, or 557.32 points, to 27,551.46 by the break.