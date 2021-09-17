Hong Kong stocks start day on back foot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares opened with more losses Friday morning following four days of hefty selling as investors fret over China's regulatory clampdown, geopolitical tensions and the fast-spreading Delta variant.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.32 percent, or 78.68 points, to 24,589.17.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.33 percent, or 11.82 points, to 3,595.27, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.23 percent, or 5.63 points, to 2,431.93.