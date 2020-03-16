UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Start Day On Back Foot

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 09:40 AM

Hong Kong stocks start day on back foot

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened with more losses Monday as a dramatic stimulus drive and interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve fanned concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.

27 percent, or 545.00 points, to 23,487.91.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.15 percent, or 4.19 points, to 2,883.24 but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.12 percent, or 2.09 points, to 1,801.07.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

19 minutes ago

12 new COVID-19 cases in UAE: Ministry of Health a ..

8 hours ago

Three more recoveries from coronavirus in UAE

8 hours ago

UAE Football Association suspends footballing acti ..

11 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss nat ..

11 hours ago

Ministry of Education certifies over 22,000 teache ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.