Hong Kong stocks start day on back foot

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened with more losses Monday as a dramatic stimulus drive and interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve fanned concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.

27 percent, or 545.00 points, to 23,487.91.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.15 percent, or 4.19 points, to 2,883.24 but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.12 percent, or 2.09 points, to 1,801.07.