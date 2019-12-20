Hong Kong stocks start day on positive note

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened marginally higher Friday following another record-breaking performance on Wall Street, buoyed by lingering trade deal euphoria.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.

12 percent, or 34.06 points, to 27,834.55.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.09 percent, or 2.57 points, to 3,019.64 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.08 percent, or 1.40 points, to 1,714.43.