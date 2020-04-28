Hong Kong stocks start day with fresh gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares opened higher on Tuesday following a positive lead from Wall Street, with traders taking heart from further signs that the coronavirus outbreak is easing in several countries.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.50 percent, or 120.98 points, to 24,401.12.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.16 percent, or 4.50 points, to 2,819.99, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.11 percent, or 1.90 points, to 1,739.94.