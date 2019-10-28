Hong Kong stocks start day with gains

(@imziishan)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks started on the front foot Monday after the US said over the weekend it was close to finalising a mini trade deal with China.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.39 percent, or 102.

72 points, to 26,770.11.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.13 percent, or 3.75 points, to 2,958.69 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.50 percent, or 8.19 points, to 1,640.59.