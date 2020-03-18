Hong Kong stocks start day with losses

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Wednesday morning despite fresh pledges of global stimulus pledges to fight the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.67 percent, or 156.

33 points, to 23,107.40.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.69 percent, or 19.30 points, to 2,798.94 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 1.35 percent, or 22.99 points, to 1,727.73.