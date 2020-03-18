UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Start Day With Losses

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:40 AM

Hong Kong stocks start day with losses

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Wednesday morning despite fresh pledges of global stimulus pledges to fight the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.67 percent, or 156.

33 points, to 23,107.40.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.69 percent, or 19.30 points, to 2,798.94 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 1.35 percent, or 22.99 points, to 1,727.73.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 18 March 2020

28 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 15 new cases of COVID-19

8 hours ago

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks go green in celebratio ..

10 hours ago

Bulgaria locks down largest ski resort over virus

11 hours ago

EU leaders mull shutting Europe border

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.