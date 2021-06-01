Hong Kong stocks start flat

Hong Kong, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks were barely moved in the first few minutes of trade Tuesday, with investors biding their time as they await the release of US jobs reports later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 7.

26 points to 29,159.06.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.19 percent, or 6.88 points, to 3,608.60, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.14 percent, or 3.31 points, to 2,416.44.