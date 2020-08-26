UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Start Higher

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 08:10 AM

Hong Kong stocks start higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Shares in Hong Kong edged up in opening trade Wednesday following yet another record on Wall Street, with investors awaiting a key speech by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell later in the week.

The Hang Sang Index added 0.13 percent, or 34.19 points, to 25,520.41.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.05 percent, or 1.77 points, to 3,371.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange ticked up 0.07 percent, or 1.68 points, to 2,282.43.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Powell

Recent Stories

Solid progress across Aldar’s developments in pr ..

7 hours ago

RTA, DANS sign MoU in support of Autonomous Air Ve ..

7 hours ago

Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ Programme t ..

7 hours ago

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020 ..

7 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

8 hours ago

UN Hopes Palestine Starts Collecting Clearance Rev ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.