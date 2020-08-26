Hong Kong stocks start higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Shares in Hong Kong edged up in opening trade Wednesday following yet another record on Wall Street, with investors awaiting a key speech by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell later in the week.

The Hang Sang Index added 0.13 percent, or 34.19 points, to 25,520.41.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.05 percent, or 1.77 points, to 3,371.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange ticked up 0.07 percent, or 1.68 points, to 2,282.43.