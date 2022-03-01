Hong Kong stocks start higher

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Hong Kong, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened with small gains Tuesday as the Ukraine-fuelled volatility that has characterised the past week died down slightly, though traders remain on edge over the crisis.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.41 percent or 94.10 points, to 22,807.12.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.63 percent or 21.70 points, to 3,484.01, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.27 percent or 6.14 points, to 2,324.24.

>