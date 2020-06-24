Hong Kong stocks start higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares kicked off Wednesday on a positive note following a strong lead from Wall Street and Europe as data suggested the worst of the economic pain may have passed.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

51 percent, or 127.53 points, to 25,034.87.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.08 percent, or 2.36 points, to 2,972.98 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.14 percent, or 2.78 points, to 1950.22.