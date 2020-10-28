Hong Kong stocks start lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened Wednesday slightly lower, extending the previous day's losses, following another weak lead from Wall Street as traders fret over a virus resurgence in the US and Europe.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.06 percent, or 13.65 points, to 24,773.54.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ticked 0.06 percent, or 1.91 points, higher to 3,256.22, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange inched down 0.65 points to 2,223.27.