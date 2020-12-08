UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Start Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 08:40 AM

Hong Kong stocks start lower

Hong Kong, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday morning following a tepid lead from Wall Street as surging virus infections overshadow vaccine and US stimulus hopes.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.

18 percent, or 46.50 points, to 26,460.35.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 1.09 points to 3,417.69, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.13 percent, or 3.00 points, to 2,297.91.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Lead Stocks From

Recent Stories

WDU Regional Office honours disability-friendly or ..

7 hours ago

Coalition forces destroy explosive-laden Houthi dr ..

8 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed tours tours GITEX Technology Week

9 hours ago

ATM 2021 to attract Israeli exhibitors, visitors

9 hours ago

UAE ranks 16th globally in Open Data Inventory Rep ..

9 hours ago

Russian National Football Team to Face Slovakia, C ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.