Hong Kong stocks start lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares opened lower Tuesday after the city joined several countries in reimposing containment measures as the virus sees a resurgence, fuelling worries about the economic recovery.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.42 percent, or 108.96 points, to 25,663.16.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.24 percent, or 8.26 points, to 3,435.02, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.09 percent, or 2.06 points, to 2,327.34.