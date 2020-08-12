UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Start Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:20 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares began with slight losses Wednesday morning after top republican Mitch McConnell played down the chances of US lawmakers agreeing on a fresh stimulus package soon.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.

09 percent, or 22.05 points, to 24,868.63.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.38 percent, or 12.80 points to 3,327.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.26 percent, or 5.94 points to 2,237.51.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

