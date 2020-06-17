UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Start Marginally Higher

Wed 17th June 2020 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong stocks start marginally higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday following the previous day's surge across world markets, though traders remained cautious owing to signs of a resurgence of the coronavirus in several cities that were emerging from lockdowns.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.08 percent, or 19.30 points, to 24,363.39.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.92 points to 2,932.67 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.19 percent, or 3.56 points, to 1,901.90.

