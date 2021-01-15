UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Start On Back Foot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 09:00 AM

Hong Kong stocks start on back foot

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Friday as traders gave a shrug to Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal, which observers said had already been largely priced into the market.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.

36 percent, or 102.49 points, to 28,394.37.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 0.38 points to 3,566.28, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.25 percent, or 5.96 points, to 2,354.44.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Market

Recent Stories

France introduces earlier curfew as coronavirus in ..

8 hours ago

UN experts call on Israel to ensure equal access t ..

8 hours ago

One-year term deposits grow 34.7 pct in 10 months

9 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhib ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Princ ..

10 hours ago

Jordan's king gets coronavirus jab

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.