Hong Kong stocks start on front foot

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks began Monday morning with healthy gains as traders cheered comments from a top US official that vaccines could begin to be rolled out in the next few weeks.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

79 percent, or 208.25 points, to 26,659.79.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.19 percent, or 6.38 points, to 3,384.10, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching down 0.32 points to 2,289.19.