UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Start On Front Foot

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 08:10 AM

Hong Kong stocks start on front foot

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks began Monday morning with healthy gains as traders cheered comments from a top US official that vaccines could begin to be rolled out in the next few weeks.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

79 percent, or 208.25 points, to 26,659.79.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.19 percent, or 6.38 points, to 3,384.10, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching down 0.32 points to 2,289.19.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks From Top

Recent Stories

G20 concludes in Saudi Arabia; Italy takes over an ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises G20 Riyadh Summit, str ..

8 hours ago

Netherlands Business Council UAE announces winners ..

9 hours ago

MOFAIC honours &#039;GCC Family Reunion Team&#039;

10 hours ago

ERC intensifies humanitarian response in Kurdistan ..

10 hours ago

Ma’an to launch financial literacy programme

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.