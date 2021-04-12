UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Start On Front Foot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 08:10 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened sightly higher Monday morning following losses at the end of last week, with traders taking a record-breaking lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

32 percent, or 93.17 points, to 28,791.97.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.14 percent, or 4.71 points, to 3,445.97, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.05 percent, or 1.10 points, to 2,235.49.

