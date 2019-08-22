UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Start On Front Foot

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 09:10 AM

Hong Kong stocks start on front foot

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Thursday with small gains following a positive lead from Wall Street and more upbeat comments from Donald Trump regarding trade talks with China.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.

06 percent, or 15.89 points, to 26,285.93 at the open.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.25 percent, or 7.33 points, to 2,887.66 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.25 percent, or 3.98 points, to 1,576.60.

Related Topics

Exchange China Trump Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Lead Stocks From

Recent Stories

Five-day weather forecast

8 hours ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad initiates mas ..

9 hours ago

Punjab to be made exemplary province: Chief Minist ..

9 hours ago

Yemeni Gov't Asks President to Expel UAE From Arab ..

9 hours ago

Iran to Erase 4 Zeros From Sanctions-Battered Nati ..

9 hours ago

Paddy varieties with good aroma, taste must be dis ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.