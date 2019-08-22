Hong Kong stocks start on front foot

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks started Thursday with small gains following a positive lead from Wall Street and more upbeat comments from Donald Trump regarding trade talks with China.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.

06 percent, or 15.89 points, to 26,285.93 at the open.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.25 percent, or 7.33 points, to 2,887.66 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.25 percent, or 3.98 points, to 1,576.60.