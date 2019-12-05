Hong Kong stocks start on front foot

(@imziishan)

Hong Kong, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks bounced Thursday on reports that China and the US were closing in on a mini trade deal, soothing concerns fuelled by Donald Trump's suggestion the previous day that an agreement might not happen until next year.

The Hang Seng index added 0.62 percent, or 160.30 points, to 26,222.86.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.29 percent, or 8.40 points, to 2,886.52 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.26 percent, or 4.23 points, to 1,612.75.