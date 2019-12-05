UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Start On Front Foot

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong stocks start on front foot

Hong Kong, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks bounced Thursday on reports that China and the US were closing in on a mini trade deal, soothing concerns fuelled by Donald Trump's suggestion the previous day that an agreement might not happen until next year.

The Hang Seng index added 0.62 percent, or 160.30 points, to 26,222.86.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.29 percent, or 8.40 points, to 2,886.52 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.26 percent, or 4.23 points, to 1,612.75.

Related Topics

Exchange China Trump Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Agreement Mini

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed conveys condolences of UAE Rule ..

8 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting of Committee of Senior ..

8 hours ago

Shell wins UK court battle against environmental p ..

8 hours ago

UAE has adopted technologies of Fourth Industrial ..

9 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Turkish Ambassador

9 hours ago

NH&MA Peshawar-office sealed for delay in paymets

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.