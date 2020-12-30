UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Start On Positive Note

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 09:10 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks began Wednesday with fresh gains following the previous day's rally, though the rise was tempered by wrangling over plans to boost stimulus cash handouts to Americans.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

48 percent, or 126.62 points, to 26,695.11.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.12 percent, or 4.03 points, to 3,375.01, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.05 percent, or 1.14 points, to 2,257.23.

