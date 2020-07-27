Hong Kong stocks start on positive note

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened Monday's session on the front foot, with investors picking up bargains following last week's losses.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.83 percent, or 204.63 points, to 24,909.96.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.43 percent, or 13.62 points, to 3,210.39, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.48 percent, or 10.32 points, to 2,148.68.