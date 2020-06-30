Hong Kong stocks start on upbeat note

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares opened with gains on Tuesday following three days of losses, with investors taking their lead from a rally on Wall Street and cheered by improving Chinese factory data.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

69 percent, or 166.96 points, to 24,468.24.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.12 percent, or 3.59 points, to 2,965.11 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.57 percent, or 11.06 points, to 1,950.19.