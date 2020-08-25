Hong Kong stocks start slightly higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares opened Tuesday morning with further gains, boosted by hopes for a virus vaccine and after Chinese and US officials agreed to push on with their trade pact signed earlier this year.

The Hang Sang Index added 0.14 percent, or 35.41 points, to 25,586.99.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.21 percent, or 7.24 points, to 3,392.88, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.14 percent, or 3.09 points, to 2,281.33.