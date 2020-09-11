Hong Kong stocks start slightly higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened with slight gains Friday morning but investors remain nervous after another sharp drop on Wall Street led by the technology sector.

The Hang Sang Index added 0.

16 percent, or 39.09 points, to 24,352.63.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.28 percent, or 9.04 points, to 3,225.78, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.44 percent, or 9.45 points, to 2,119.79.