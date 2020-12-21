UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Start Slightly Lower

Hong Kong stocks start slightly lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened with losses Monday morning as investors gave a shrug to news that US lawmakers had agreed an economic stimulus package, with focus on soaring virus infections.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.

29 percent, or 75.98 points, to 26,422.62.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.50 points to 3,394.39, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was also barely moved, edging up 0.53 points to 2,263.10.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

