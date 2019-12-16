UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Start Week With Losses

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 01:31 PM

Hong Kong stocks start week with losses

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks dipped Monday as investors await the release of details after China and the US last week said they had finally hammered out a mini trade deal.

The Hang Seng index eased 0.

65 percent, or 179.67 points, to close at 27,508.09.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.56 percent, or 16.71 points, to 2,984.39 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.56 percent, or 25.86 points, to 1,686.41.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Mini

Recent Stories

Pakistan players on ICC Women’s Championship jou ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organizes conversation around future ..

18 minutes ago

Seventh Islamic Conference of Health Ministers Kic ..

18 minutes ago

Modi govt under fire: Youths come out against Modi ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan stars keen to play their first Test in Ka ..

27 minutes ago

UAE and Egypt to strengthen trade relations, boost ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.