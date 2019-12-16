Hong Kong stocks start week with losses

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks dipped Monday as investors await the release of details after China and the US last week said they had finally hammered out a mini trade deal.

The Hang Seng index eased 0.

65 percent, or 179.67 points, to close at 27,508.09.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.56 percent, or 16.71 points, to 2,984.39 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.56 percent, or 25.86 points, to 1,686.41.