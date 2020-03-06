UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Start Well Down

Muhammad Irfan 50 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 08:40 AM

Hong Kong stocks start well down

Hong Kong, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares opened with sharp losses Friday morning following another sell-off on Wall Street as fears about coronavirus overshadowed global efforts to mitigate the economic fallout from the deadly disease.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.38 percent, or 370.09 points, to 26,397.78.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.03 percent, or 31.74 points, to 3,039.94 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, sank 1.27 percent, or 24.47 points, to 1,904.97.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 minutes ago

GCAA denies barring entry of travellers from Egypt

7 hours ago

MoHAP announces new case of coronavirus

8 hours ago

Sharjah Government Communication Award honors seve ..

9 hours ago

IGCF calls for embedding greater cross-cultural un ..

9 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues Emiri Decree reconstituti ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.