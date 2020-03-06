Hong Kong stocks start well down

Hong Kong, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares opened with sharp losses Friday morning following another sell-off on Wall Street as fears about coronavirus overshadowed global efforts to mitigate the economic fallout from the deadly disease.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.38 percent, or 370.09 points, to 26,397.78.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.03 percent, or 31.74 points, to 3,039.94 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, sank 1.27 percent, or 24.47 points, to 1,904.97.