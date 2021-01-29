UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Start With A Rally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 09:20 AM

Hong Kong stocks start with a rally

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened with a burst on Friday morning at the end of a volatile week that has seen global markets hammered by concerns about high valuations and soaring virus infections.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.96 percent, or 275.41 points, to 28,826.18.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.47 percent, or 16.54 points, to 3,521.72, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 0.98 percent, or 23.17 points, to 2,375.92.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

Improving quality of digital life is key to reinfo ..

11 hours ago

UN Chief Says 2021 Must Be Year to Put World Back ..

9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia Plans to Sell Shares of Aramco to Boo ..

9 hours ago

Number of Ukrainians Willing to Participate in Pro ..

9 hours ago

US Ad Blitz Seeks Biden Clemency for Non-Violent P ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.