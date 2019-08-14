Hong Kong stocks start with a rally

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares surged at the open Wednesday as Donald Trump's decision to delay threatened tariffs on China and remove some goods lifted hopes for a breakthrough in the China-US trade row.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.70 percent, or 429.80 points, to 25,711.

10 at the open, a day after tumbling as protests that have jolted the city for more than two months fuelled uncertainty.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.97 percent, or 27.23 points, to 2,824.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 1.30 percent, or 19.46 points, to 1,518.09.