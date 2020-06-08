UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Start With Fresh Gains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 07:50 AM

Hong Kong, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks kicked off Monday with another rally after US jobs data smashed expectations, fuelling hopes for an economic recovery from lockdowns.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.

00 percent, or 247.64 points, to 25,018.05.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.38 percent, or 11.18 points, to 2,941.98, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange climbed 0.61 percent, or 11.35 points, to 1,867.96.

