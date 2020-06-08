Hong Kong stocks start with fresh gains

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks kicked off Monday with another rally after US jobs data smashed expectations, fuelling hopes for an economic recovery from lockdowns.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.

00 percent, or 247.64 points, to 25,018.05.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.38 percent, or 11.18 points, to 2,941.98, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange climbed 0.61 percent, or 11.35 points, to 1,867.96.