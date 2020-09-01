Hong Kong stocks start with fresh losses

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares began Tuesday on the back foot, extending the previous day's losses and tracking a retreat for the Dow and S&P 500 on Wall Street.

The Hang Sang Index dipped 0.

36 percent, or 91.38 points, to 25,085.67.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.17 percent, or 5.94 points, to 3,389.74, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.20 percent, or 4.61 points, to 2,290.88.