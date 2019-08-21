Hong Kong stocks start with fresh losses

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Wednesday, extending the previous day's losses and tracking a negative lead from Wall Street as investors await news of developments in the China-US trade spat.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.27 percent, or 71.00 points, to 26,160.54 at the open.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.16 percent, or 4.53 points, to 2,875.47 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.22 percent, or 3.40 points, to 1,570.72.