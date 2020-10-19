Hong Kong stocks start with gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened on a positive note Monday morning, with investors keeping tabs on US stimulus talks.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.73 percent, or 178.64 points, to 24,565.43.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.44 percent, or 14.74 points, to 3,351.10, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.67 percent, or 15.14 points, to 2,280.57.