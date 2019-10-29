Hong Kong stocks start with gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened on a strong note Tuesday on optimism over China-US trade talks and hopes for another Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.51 percent, or 136.

30 points, to 27,027.56.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.29 percent, or 8.62 points, to 2,971.43 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, eased 0.16 percent, or 2.65 points, to 1,655.59.