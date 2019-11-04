Hong Kong stocks start with gains

Hong Kong, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened on a positive note Monday after a forecast-beating US jobs report and on optimism Beijing and Washington are close to completing their mini trade deal.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.

73 percent, or 199.12 points, to 27,299.88.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.22 percent, or 6.38 points, to 2,964.58 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.22 percent, or 3.63 points, to 1,640.63.