UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Start With Gains

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 08:10 AM

Hong Kong stocks start with gains

Hong Kong, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened on a positive note Monday after a forecast-beating US jobs report and on optimism Beijing and Washington are close to completing their mini trade deal.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.

73 percent, or 199.12 points, to 27,299.88.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.22 percent, or 6.38 points, to 2,964.58 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.22 percent, or 3.63 points, to 1,640.63.

Related Topics

Exchange China Washington Shenzhen Beijing Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Mini Jobs

Recent Stories

Over 14,000 participate in UAE Flag Day celebratio ..

9 hours ago

We are committed to promoting global cooperation, ..

9 hours ago

Global Future Councils explore systems leadership

10 hours ago

Flag Day a momentous national occasion for societa ..

11 hours ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei announced President of UNIDO Ge ..

11 hours ago

ADNOC celebrates Flag Day

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.