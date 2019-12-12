Hong Kong stocks start with gains

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks came out of the gates with healthy gains Thursday morning after the Federal Reserve indicated it will not change interest rates throughout next year, pointing to strength in the US economy.

The Hang Seng index rose 0.87 percent, or 232.79 points, to 26,878.22.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.07 percent, or 1.92 points, to 2,926.34 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was marginally higher, inching up 0.38 points to 1,639.88.