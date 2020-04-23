Hong Kong stocks start with gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares rose at the open Thursday morning following a positive lead from Wall Street and a rally in oil markets.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.38 percent, or 90.29 points, to 23,983.65.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.23 percent, or 6.53 points, to 2,850.51, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.31 percent, or 5.44 points, to 1,777.24.