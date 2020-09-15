Hong Kong stocks start with losses

Hong Kong, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares opened slightly lower Tuesday after putting on more than one percent over the previous two sessions.

The Hang Sang Index eased 0.08 percent, or 18.63 points, to 24,621.65.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.05 percent, or 1.69 points, to 3,277.13, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange ticked up 0.10 percent, or 2.26 points, to 2,191.36.