Hong Kong stocks start with losses

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks began Friday morning slightly lower, extending losses into a third day after a week-long rally, as traders fret over a surge in virus cases across the world.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.

21 percent, or 54.78 points, to 26,114.60.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.34 percent, or 11.45 points, to 3,327.23, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.24 percent, or 5.56 points, to 2,268.18.